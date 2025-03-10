Biggest away wins in the Champions League

Arsenal players celebrate a goal in their 7-1 win at PSV in the Champions League in March 2025.

The away goals rule was abolished in all UEFA club competitions ahead of the 2021/22 season.

With away goals now less important in knockout matches, scoring on the road is not quite as vital as it once was.

But winning away from home in Europe is still special, be it in a knockout match or in a group game.

Here, a look at some of the biggest away wins in Champions League history...

Werder Bremen 0-5 Porto (March 1994)

Porto in action against Werder Bremen in the Champions League in March 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Porto reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 1993/94 and the Portuguese champions produced a big win in the group stages.

Rui Filipe, Emil Kostadinov, Secretário, Domingos and Ion Timofte scored the goals as Porto thrashed Werder Bremen 5-0 at the Weserstadion.

Celtic 0-5 Paris Saint-Germain (September 2017)

Neymar and Edinson Cavani celebrate a goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Celtic in the Champions League in September 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain scored an impressive 25 goals in their six Champions League group games in 2017/18.

A fifth of those came in a 5-0 win away to Celtic, with Edinson Cavani scoring twice. Neymar and Kylian Mbappé also netted, while Mikael Lustig scored a late own goal.

Viktoria Plzeň 0-5 Real Madrid (November 2018)

Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League in November 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Cristiano Ronaldo and ZInédine Zidane no longer at Real Madrid, Los Blancos found life more difficult in the 2018/19 season.

Despite two defeats, Madrid topped their Champions League group, before going out to Ajax in the last 16. In November, Los Blancos won 5-0 away to Czech side Viktoria Plzeň as Karim Benzema scored twice. Casemiro, Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos also netted.

Deportivo La Coruña 0-5 Monaco (December 2004)

Monaco players celebrate a goal against Deportivo La Coruña in the Champions League in December 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monaco trounced Deportivo La Coruña 8-3 in the Champions League group stages in 2003/04 and the Ligue 1 outfit came out on top by five goals again in the teams' meeting at Riazor the following season.

Javier Chevantón, Gaël Givet, Javier Saviola, Maicon and Emmanuel Adebayor scored the goals for Monaco in a 5-0 win.

BATE Borisov 0-5 Barcelona (September 2011)

Barcelona players celebrate victory away to BATE Borisov in the Champions League in September 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After kicking off their Champions League campaign with a 2-2 draw at home to AC Milan in September 2011, Barcelona beat BATE Borisov 5-0 in Minsk two weeks later.

Barça went ahead through an Alyaksandr Valadzko own goal. Later, Lionel Messi scored twice, with Pedro and David Villa also on target.

Malmö 0-5 Paris Saint-Germain (September 2015)

Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate a goal against Malmo in the Champions League in September 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Malmö lost 8-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League group stages in 2015/16 and the Swedish side also shipped five goals at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ángel Di María scored twice, with Zlatan Ibrahimović and Lucas Moura also on target. Adrien Rabiot had opened the scoring after just three minutes in Sweden.

Sturm Graz 0-5 Valencia (March 2001)

Valencia players celebrate a goal against Leeds United in the Champions League semi-finals in May 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

En route to their second successive Champions League final in 2001, Valencia secured a big win on the road away in Austria.

Roberto Ayala, John Carew and Kily González were all on target away to Sturm Graz, with Diego Alonso hitting a late double to round off a 5-0 win for the Spanish side.

Club Brugge 0-5 RB Leipzig (November 2021)

Chripstoper Nkunku celebrates a goal for RB Leipzig against Club Brugge in the Champions League in November 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

RB Leipzig finished third behind Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in a tough Champions League group in 2021/22, going on to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League.

The Bundesliga club thrashed Club Brugge 5-0 away from home in their penultimate group game, with Christopher Nkunku and Emil Forsberg each scoring twice. André Silva netted the other goal in Belgium.

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-5 Real Madrid (October 2021)

Karim Benzema celebrates with his team-mates after scoring for Real Madrid against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League in October 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

En route to yet another Champions League win in 2022, Real Madrid thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 away from home in October.

Los Blancos went ahead after 37 minutes through a Serhiy Kryvtsov own goal and added four more after the break as Vinícius Júnior netted twice, Rodrygo got another and Karim Benzema rounded off a big win in stoppage time.

Basel 0-5 Barcelona (October 2008)

Barcelona players celebrate a goal against Basel in the Champions League in October 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona won the Champions League in 2008/09, completing a historic treble in Pep Guardiola's first season in charge.

In the Champions League group stages, Barça won 5-0 away to Basel, with Bojan Krkić on target twice, along with goals from Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Xavi.

Young Boys 1-6 Atalanta (November 2024)

Atalanta celebrate their sixth goal against Young Boys in the Champions League in November 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The expanded Champions League format for the 2024/25 season was always going to create more one-sided contests and Swiss side Young Boys were on the wrong end of a 6-1 defeat at home to Atalanta in November.

Mateo Retegui and Charles De Ketelaere scored two apiece, with Sead Kolašinac and Lazar Samardžić also on target in a huge win in Bern. Young Boys finished last in the 36-team league phase, while Atalanta went out to Club Brugge in the knockout phase play-offs.

Ajax 1-6 Napoli (October 2022)

Napoli players celebrate a goal against Ajax in the Champions League in October 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Napoli conceded an early goal to Mohammed Kudus away to Ajax in the Champions League in October 2022, but the Italian side stormed back to seal an amazing 6-1 win in Amsterdam.

Giacomo Raspadori scored twice, with Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Piotr Zieliński, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Giovanni Simeone also on target in a big victory for Luciano Spalletti's side.

Schalke 1-6 Real Madrid (February 2014)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale celebrate a goal for Real Madrid against Schalke in the Champions League in February 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid won their 10th European Cup, La Décima, in 2014 and Carlo Ancelotti's side kicked off the knockout stages with a 6-1 win away to Schalke.

Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo all scored twice in an emphatic victory for Los Blancos. Madrid won the second game 3-1 to advance with a 9-2 aggregate victory.

Tottenham 2-7 Bayern Munich (October 2019)

Bayern Munich players celebrate their seventh goal against Tottenham in the Champions League group stages in north London in October 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Serge Gnabry scored four goals and Robert Lewandowski was on target twice as Bayern Munich thrashed Tottenham 7-2 in north London in the Champions League group stages in October 2019.

Spurs had been in the Champions League final just four months earlier, but were battered by the Bavarians in a one-sided contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mauricio Pochettino's side had led early on through Heung-min Son and trailed just 2-1 at half-time. Joshua Kimmich scored Bayern's first goal.

Red Star Belgrade 0-6 Bayern Munich (November 2019)

Robert Lewandowski celebrates a goal for Bayern Munich against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League in November 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just a few weeks after thrashing Tottenham 7-2 in north London, Bayern Munich sealed another huge away win in the Champions League.

Robert Lewandowski scored four goals in a 6-0 victory away to Red Star Belgrade, with Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso also on target.

Sparta Prague 0-6 Atlético Madrid (November 2024)

Atletico Madrid players celebrate a goal against Sparta Prague in the Champions League in November 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Atlético Madrid scored six goals without reply in a big win away to Sparta Prague in the Champions League in November 2024.

Julián Álvarez and Ángel Correa netted two apiece in the Czech capital, with Marcos Llorente and Antoine Griezmann also on target for Diego Simeone's side.

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-6 Borussia Mönchengladbach (November 2020)

Borussia Monchengladbach players celebrate a goal against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League in Kyiv in November 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid home and away in the Champions League group stages in 2020/21 and missed out on a place in the last 16 due to their inferior record against Borussia Mönchengladbach, with the German side advancing instead to the knockout rounds.

Shakhtar shipped 10 goals to Gladbach across two games and failed to score in either, losing 6-0 at home to the Bundesliga club in Kyiv. With the Olympic Stadium empty due to Covid-19 restrictions, Alassane Pléa scored a hat-trick for the visitors. Ramy Bensebaini and Lars Stindl were also on target, with Valeriy Bondar scoring an own goal.

APOEL 0-6 Real Madrid (November 2017)

Real Madrid players celebrate a goal against APOEL in the Champions League in November 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid won the third of three successive Champions League titles under Zinédine Zidane in 2017/18.

In the group stages, Los Blancos beat APOEL 6-0, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema each scoring twice against the Cypriot side. Luka Modrić and Nacho were also on target in Nicosia.

Rangers 1-7 Liverpool (October 2022)

Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his third goal for Liverpool against Rangers at Ibrox in October 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah started on the bench for Liverpool away to Rangers in the Champions League in October 2022, but the Egyptian forward came on midway through the second half to hit a hat-trick at Ibrox.

Salah was introduced with the Reds 3-1 up through a Roberto Firmino brace and a Darwin Núñez effort and netted a fourth, fifth and sixth goal for Jürgen klopp's side. Harvey Elliott added another three minutes from time to round off an incredible 7-1 win.

Roma 1-7 Bayern Munich (October 2014)

Bayern Munich players celebrate after their 7-1 win away to Roma in the Champions League in October 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have had some huge wins in the Champions League and one of the Bavarians' biggest victories came away to Roma in the group stages in October 2014.

Six different players – Arjen Robben, Mario Götze, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas, Müller, Franck Ribéry and Xherdan Shaqiri – scored for Pep Guardiola's side, with the Dutch winger on target twice at the Stadio Olimpico.

Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon (December 2011)

Lyon players celebrate their 7-1 win at Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League in December 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dinamo Zagreb were reduced to 10 men at home to Lyon in the Champions League group stages as Jerko Leko was sent off just before the half-hour mark, but the Croatian side took the lead five minutes before the break through Mateo Kovačić.

Bafétimbi Gomis levelled the scores in the 45th minute and the former French international added three more in a one-side second half as Lyon ran riot. Maxime Gonalons, Lisandro López and Jimmy Briand scored the other goals in a huge win for the Ligue 1 side.

PSV 1-7 Arsenal (March 2025)

The scoreboard in Eindhoven shows Arsenal's amazing 7-1 scoreline against PSV in the Champions League in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal's failure to sign a striker may have been one of the major talking points in the Gunners' 2024/25 season, but Mikel Arteta's men had no problem scoring away at PSV in the Champions League knockout round play-offs in March.

Martin Ødegaard scored twice in Eindhoven, with Jurrien Timber, Ethan Nwaneri, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori also on target in a huge win, which was the biggest on the road in a Champions League knockout fixture.

BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar Donetsk (October 2014)

Luiz Adriano celebrates after scoring for Shakhtar Donetsk against BATE Borisov in the Champions League in October 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luiz Adriano scored five goals as Shakhtar Donetsk hammered BATE Borisov 7-0 away from home in the Champions League in October 2014.

The Brazilian scored Shakhtar's second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh at the Borisov Arena to become only the second player to net five times in a Champions League game. Two weeks later, the striker scored a hat-trick as Shakhtar beat BATE 5-0 in Ukraine.

Žilina 0-7 Marseille (November 2010)

Loic Remy, Andre-Pierre Gignac and Cezar Azpilicueta celebrate a goal for Marseille against Zilina in the Champions League in November 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marseille lost their opening two matches in the Champions League in 2010/11, but Didier Deschamps' side won their next four to finish second in Group F behind Chelsea.

That run started with a 1-0 win at home to Slovakian side Žilina in October, but the teams' next meeting in November was a one-sided affair as Marseille ran out 7-0 winners. André-Pierre Gignac scored a hat-trick and Lucho González netted twice, with Gabriel Heinze and Loïc Rémy also on target.

Maribor 0-7 Liverpool (October 2017)

Philippe Coutinho celebrates with his Liverpool team-mates after scoring against Maribor in the Champions League in October 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool thrashed Slovenian side Maribor 7-0 away from home in the Champions League group stages in October 2017.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored two apiece, with Philippe Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold also on target as the Reds sealed the biggest European Cup win away from home by an English club. Jürgen Klopp's side also beat Spartak Moscow 7-0 at Anfield in their final group game.