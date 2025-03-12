Watch Arsenal vs PSV: Live stream, TV details for Champions League last-16 second-leg

Watch Arsenal vs PSV on Tuesday 12 March for the possibility to witness one of sport's great comebacks... Ok, there may be little jeopardy left in this Champions League, tie, but it'll still be worth a watch, and we have all the information on live streams, TV channels, and how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

This is the second leg of the last-16 tie and the aggregate scoreline reads a staggering 7-1 in favour of Arsenal after their demolition job in Eindhoven last week. It was a humiliation for the Dutch side, and leaves them needing nothing short of a miracle to stay alive in the Champions League.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have the luxury of being able to rest key players among what is already a depleted squad. Even with a second string, a home advantage of six goals is surely enough for them to ease through to the quarter finals.

Read on for all the details on where to watch a PSV vs Arsenal live stream from anywhere in the world.

Key information

• Arsenal vs PSV Date: Wednesday, 12 March, 2025

• Arsenal vs PSV Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET

• Arsenal vs PSV Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

• Arsenal vs PSV TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ | Paramount+ (US)

Watch Arsenal vs PSV: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal play PSV on Tuesday March 12 through TNT Sports and Discovery+.

The game will air on TV on TNT Sports 2, while the Arsenal vs PSV live stream will be available on Discovery+, where subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

Coverage starts at 7pm GMT, an hour ahead of kick-off.

Watch Arsenal vs PSV from anywhere

What if you're out of the country when Arsenal vs PSV kicks off and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. Grab yourself a bargain...

Watch PSV vs Arsenal elsewhere in the world

Where to watch Arsenal vs PSV in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Arsenal vs PSV live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package. Paramount+ is the home to CBS Golazo, with the general show featuring Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on March 12.

Watch Arsenal vs PSV in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Arsenal vs PSV on Stan Sport, which is the main Champions League rights-holder down under.

Subscriptions cost $27 a month, as you'll need the Stan Sport package ($15 a month) on top of a base subscription ($12 a month)

It's an early start for fans in Australia – kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Thursday March 13.

Where to watch Arsenal vs PSV in New Zealand

You can indeed watch Arsenal vs PSV in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the Champions League games.

Subscriptions to DAZN start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract, or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game scheduled at 9am NZDT on Thursday March 13.

Watch Arsenal vs PSV in Canada

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be a Arsenal vs PSV live stream on DAZN on Wednesday. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.

