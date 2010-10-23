Radukanov named Sofia caretaker coach

The 37-year-old replaces Macedonian Gjore Jovanovski who was sacked followng CSKA's 2-0 home loss to Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday.

Radukanov, CSKA's eighth coach in 2010, is one of the few players to play for CSKA and their bitter city rivals Levski Sofia during his competitive career.

He will make his debut against lowly Minyor Pernik on Sunday knowing that CSKA need to make significant improvement domestically.

The 31-times Bulgarian champions are ninth in the league standings with 13 points from 10 matches, 12 points behind leaders Levski.