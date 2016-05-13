Ramsey laments Arsenal's missed title chance

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey has labelled Arsenal's frustrating campaign as a "missed opportunity" to secure an elusive Premier League title.

Fan pressure on boss Arsene Wenger has increased over recent weeks, with Arsenal's wait for a first league crown since 2004 extended by outsiders Leicester City marching to glory.

Following a dismal title defence, Chelsea will finish in mid-table, while Manchester City and Manchester United are locked in a final-day shoot-out for Champions League qualification due to their own maddening inconsistencies.

For Wales international Ramsey, the struggles of other established clubs makes this Arsenal failure tougher to take.

"That's why this has been so frustrating this season [other big teams slipping up], it feels like a missed opportunity, but we are where we are, and we have to accept that," he told Sky Sports.

"Full credit to Leicester for finishing the job off, but I'm sure we'll be back stronger for next season. It will be an interesting season next year and hopefully we can come out on top."

Arsenal have inflicted two of Leicester's three defeats this term, only to be undermined by their efforts elsewhere.

"We slipped up a few times in some crucial moments throughout the season, and that's what we've got to improve on for next year," he added.

"We just want to finish the season off high, and a load of the players are going to the Euros so they want to be in form for that too."

Arsenal complete their season at home to relegated Aston Villa on Sunday, where victory could see them overhaul Tottenham in second if their north London rivals lose at similarly Championship-bound Newcastle United.