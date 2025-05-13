'I think he is struggling, it does not look good': Mikel Arteta issues worrying update on key midfielder

Arsenal's season has once again fallen apart at a crucial stage

Mikel Arteta has delivered a worrying update regarding one of his key Arsenal stars.

The Gunners have once again seen their season fall apart at a crucial stage, following a damning UEFA Champions League loss to PSG that saw them eliminated at the semi-final stage.

With just two Premier League games to go between now and the end of the season, qualifying for Europe remains a priority, but injuries may once again veer their ugly head at the Emirates.

Liverpool fans poke fun at Arsenal after pipping them to the Premier League title (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It's been yet another season of 'what ifs' for Arsenal, especially after their Champions League campaign promised so much. Having knocked out holders Real Madrid, the challenge of PSG posed a little too much and thus Luis Enrique's side prevailed after two legs.

Injuries have played a huge part in their demise, and things may have already got a whole lot worse for the Gunners, too.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been left without silverware again (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his 90-minute cameo against PSG in midweek, Declan Rice played no part in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool, as Mikel Merino dropped back into midfield following the England international's omission.

That left Leandro Trossard to lead the line, and Arteta was naturally asked whether Rice could be involved against Newcastle next weekend.

“I think he is struggling, it does not look good," said the Spaniard following yesterday's game.

"I know you don't want to talk about the players who aren't here but you are running out of players at the moment," Arteta continued.

Declan Rice looks set for a spell on the sidelines (Image credit: Alamy)

"I know but if that happens after 70, 80, 90 minutes, I understand. The first 25 minutes and certain things that we haven't done, ball goes out of play, we don't react. That's after one minute, five, ten and 95, especially if you want to win at Anfield because in one moment you lose the ball or you lose the game. That's it, done."

Merino was sent off at Anfield and will now miss the clash with the Magpies, meaning Arsenal are again left short of bodies all over the pitch.

They could still miss out on Champions League football should they lose their final two games of the campaign, which would be a huge blow.