Robben criticises negative Mourinho

Robben has criticised the man he played under at Chelsea for his unattractive style of football, and claims that football should be about winning games attractively.

"He puts out a winning team, it doesn't matter if it's done with nice football or not,” he said.

"The philosophy at Bayern is the coach [Louis van Gaal] wants to win games by playing nice football.

"As a player you want to play and enjoy the game, that's also an important part."

Robben’s words are unlikely to faze Inter boss Mourinho, who goes in search of a momentous treble on Saturday in the Champions League final, with victory a fitting way to bow out before his expected switch to Real Madrid.

Despite Robben’s criticisms the winger made no secret of the immense respect he has for his former manager, who he says was one of the reasons behind his departure from Stamford Bridge back in 2007.

"I was working with him three years at Chelsea. It was a successful time, he's a big personality and as a coach of a top team you need to be," Robben added.

"He knew how to work with big players and put them together and let them work together.

"He certainly knew what he was talking about and had the respect of every single player.

"But we started to play more in this diamond without wingers, which is not good for me. The system changed a bit so I made my decision and left."

