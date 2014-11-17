Rosenior vows to fight for Hull first-team place

The defender has only started once in 11 matches for Steve Bruce's side, with Ahmed Elmohamady preferred at right wing-back in Hull 3-5-2 formation.

Rosenior has largely been a regular at the club since his arrival in 2010 and is determined to prove his worth.

"I don't want to be viewed as a squad player," he told the Hull Daily Mail. "I feel as though I've got a lot more value than that.

"I played more than 30 games last season and not many squad players play that many times.

"I want to play regular football here. It's rare in football you find a club where you're this happy.

"I feel as though the fans respect me, the manager does and it feels as though we're still going in the right direction.

"Sometimes you've got to be patient and that's where I am now. But when my chance comes I'll play to the standards I expect of myself and hopefully the rest will take care of itself.

"All I can do is make sure I'm professional about things so when the chance comes my fitness is right to step straight in."

Rosenior will hope to force his way into Bruce's plans when Hull, who have not won in their last four matches, return to Premier League action on Sunday against Tottenham.