Liverpool in 'advanced talks' for second summer signing: report
Liverpool boss Arne Slot is wasting no time in shaping his squad ready for next season
Liverpool are wasting no time and look to have already secured a deal for their second summer signing.
With Jeremie Frimpong's impending arrival from Bayer Leverkusen set to be tied up this week, Arne Slot is bidding to bolster his defence even more with yet another addition at the back.
This time, his target is a little close to home, with the Hungary international enjoying a superb season in the Premier League. FourFourTwo recognises the man in question as one of the best left-backs in the world.
Liverpool CLOSING IN on second summer signing before June begins
With Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah set to stay, losing Trent Alexander-Arnold seems to be a bitter pill that most Reds fans have been forced to swallow. We expect the latter to join Real Madrid in the coming weeks.
Frimpong will provide solid right-back cover alongside Conor Bradley next season, but with Andy Robertson not getting any younger over on the opposite side of the pitch, FSG have agreed to sanction another defensive addition this summer.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool are in 'advanced talks' to sign Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez in the coming weeks. The 21-year-old, born in Serbia, has been terrific for the Cherries this season and could be the next player to leave the Vitality Stadium after Dean Huijsen.
Kerkez is said to be keen on the move to Merseyside, with previous reports linking him with a switch to Manchester United. But Liverpool have moved quickly and look set to sign the former AZ Alkmaar star, who only joined Bournemouth in July 2023.
Asked recently by The Athletic whether he would love to play for an elite side, Kerkez made it clear his ambitions are at the very top level of the game. “Yeah. As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams.
“These are the things that my agent is on. My dad is on,” he added. “It is not something that they occupy me with because the season is still going, so there’s no point to talk about anything. There’s games left, the FA Cup is important for us — these are big things. And then, like I say, when someone comes [in for you] you never know what’s going to happen or where you’re going to end up. In the summer, we will see what happens.”
In FourFourTwo's view, Liverpool have moved quickly to secure Kerkez's signature and you can't help but think at 21-years-old, there is more to come from the Hungary international.
Kerkez and Bournemouth are next in Premier League action against Manchester City tomorrow evening.
