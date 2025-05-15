Ipswich Town’s first season back in the Premier League since 2001/02 ended perhaps unsurprisingly in relegation, but there has been one shining light throughout the campaign.

Striker Liam Delap has bagged 12 goals in his first full season in England’s top division. The 22-year-old has showcased his ability even in an Ipswich side that have won just four games all season, with two remaining.

Delap’s impressive performances have seen a host of English clubs flirting with the idea of paying the £30 million release clause that he has at Ipswich, with one club now seen as the frontrunners.

Manchester United are in "pole position" to sign Delap

Liam Delap scores against Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are now believed to be winning the race to sign the Englishman, with Sky Sports News reporting Ruben Amorim’s side are in “pole position”.

It is also being stated that Delap would be happy with a move to Old Trafford, despite playing for rivals Manchester City in his youth career.

Manchester United's Matthijs De Ligt and Bruno Fernandes battle for the ball with Ipswich Town's Liam Delap. (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United will therefore know that by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in Bilbao, they will not only secure Champions League football next season, but also take a huge step forward in ensuring Liam Delap pulls on the Manchester United shirt at the start of the season.

Chelsea and Newcastle are also interested in the striker, as competition for Nicolas Jackson, and a back-up to Alexander Isak, respectively, with both these sides also looking to achieve Champions League qualification in the latter stages of the season.

Manchester City do have a buy-back clause for Delap, which is rumoured to be set at £30 million, but it is believed that they are not looking to take advantage of that clause.

Manchester United’s attacking options have been in stuttering form this season, with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund scoring just seven league goals between them.

Therefore, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, Delap would be an astute signing. Amorim clearly needs a striker who can find the net with ease, which Delap offers. For £30 million, he could prove to be a bargain with his explosiveness and ability to run the channels.

Additionally, if Manchester United are to secure the services of Matheus Cunha, the two could work in tandem to great effect.