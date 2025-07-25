Liverpool star Harvey Elliott has been linked with other Premier League clubs

Harvey Elliott has made his position clear amid increasing speculation about a summer transfer.

Liverpool have spent heavily in the transfer market since winning the Premier League title in 2024-25 and Elliott looks to have slipped down the pecking order as a result.

The outgoing England Under-21 captain was named player of the tournament at the Under-21 European Championship in June, leading Lee Carsley’s team to an impressive final win and scoring five goals in Slovakia.

Harvey Elliott’s Liverpool future is up in the air

Harvey Elliott in action for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elliott is highly regarded and his reputation grew even as his playing time in the Premier League was limited in Arne Slot’s first season in charge at Anfield.

The 22-year-old started just two matches in the league last season and came off the bench 16 times, having appeared in more than 30 league games in each of the previous two seasons.

Florian Wirtz's signing is just one of the moves affecting Elliott's prospects (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion are both among the teams credited with an interest in Elliott’s services in the summer transfer window, with Liverpool’s own transfer activity threatening to make opportunities even more scarce.

The Reds have signed Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen and Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, evolving their attacking options on both sides and promising new signing Hugo Ekitike a rich variety of service.

Elliott’s exit looks more likely with every new arrival and he appears circumspect about his future ambitions.

“If I had it my way, I’d be here for the rest of my career,” he told The Anfield Wrap. “I love everything about the club.”

Harvey Elliott shows up in big moments (Image credit: Alamy)

“But at the same time I need to be selfish and see what’s best for me. I have big ambitions. I want to go to the World Cup, keep being successful.

“It’s something I need to review. We’ve had many new players come in. Whether it blocks the path for me, I don’t know. But my main focus is here, unless anything changes.”

Elliott scored four times in the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the Under-21 European Championship, strengthening his credentials as a player who can have an impact when it matters.

He’s been a player of big moments for Liverpool and is bound to be a positive addition should anyone tempt him away from Anfield.

The Surrey-born boyhood Red joined Liverpool from Fulham in 2019 and has made a total of 92 Premier League appearances either side of a season-long loan with Blackburn Rovers.

Elliott has two years left on his contract and it’s expected that Liverpool will take their chance to get a good fee for his value in the current transfer window.