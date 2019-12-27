Ross County midfielder Spittal keen to end 2019 on a high against St Johnstone

Ross County have been on the end of a few sickening blows over the festive period but midfielder Blair Spittal feels going into the winter break on the back of a defeat would be even more difficult to stomach.

County have been brought back down to earth after winning two consecutive games earlier in December.

A sickness bug swept through the squad and forced them to halt training before their 4-0 defeat against Livingston last Saturday.

And they let slip a lead in the final nine minutes to lose against Motherwell on Boxing Day after having Lewis Spence sent off.

Co-manager Stuart Kettlewell admitted Declan Gallagher’s stoppage-time winner following a disputed corner award was “easily” the hardest blow they have had to take as a team.

But Spittal is determined to avoid another body blow of losing against St Johnstone in Perth on Sunday ahead of a three-week wait to put things right.

Spittal, whose first-half header put County in front against Well, said: “It was very disappointing but we can’t dwell on it now.

“We’ve got an important game coming up on Sunday to try and end the first half of the season on a high. That’s what we will be looking to do.

“It would be the worst feeling ever to go into the break off the back of a few poor results.

“We’ve just got to make sure we are positive going into this game. We need to take the performance we put in on Thursday and make sure we get the right result.

“We would rather the games come thick and fast rather than having to wait a full week for it. That’s the way we’ve got to look at it.

“Sunday is a perfect opportunity for us. It has been a mixed start to the season, but we can end the year on a high.”