Wrexham have enjoyed a sensational rise up the English football pyramid in the last few seasons.

They've earned promotion back-to-back-to-back and will play in the EFL Championship for the first time ever.

They are looking to complete an unprecedented four promotions in a row and reach the Premier League, and have their eye on some spectacular reinforcements to make it happen.

Ex-Scottish international being lined up for move to Wrexham

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several high profile names already turn out for the Red Dragons including captain James McClean, Jay Rodriguez and Steven Fletcher.

Ben Foster made football headlines across the country when he returned to the club and saved a stoppage time penalty against Notts County to put them three points ahead in an intense National League title race.

Steven Fletcher of Wrexham turning out against Birmingham last season (Image credit: Alamy)

However, owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds are prepared to make their biggest signing yet this summer.

TalkSPORT is reporting that Fulham captain Tom Cairney, who is out of contract at the end of the season is being lined up to join the Welsh club in their bid to reach the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Their report states that Cairney is going to be offered a contract worth £50,000, a £20,000 improvement on the contract he is currently on at Fulham.

Cairney has made two appearances for Scotland and has been captain of Fulham since 2016.

Tom Cairney at the 2018 play-off final (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, the risk and reward of this transfer needs to be assessed carefully.

Whilst Cairney clearly has the ability and the knowhow to help Wrexham achieve their goal, there may be an element of biting off more than they can chew.

If they sign Cairney at fail to gain promotion quickly it becomes an expensive gamble when they could have invested in other talents to build a good foundation for the squad going forward.

For Cairney, it makes more sense considering the significant pay rise he may be offered as part of the deal.