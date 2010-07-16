Scolari makes winning return in Brazil

Scolari, until last week a favourite to reclaim the Brazil job after their quarter-final defeat under Dunga in South Africa, saw his Palmeiras team beat Santos 2-1 in the resumption of the Brazilian championship after the World Cup recess.

Meanwhile, title holders Flamengo beat Botafogo 1-0 in a Rio de Janeiro derby at the Maracana as they sought to put behind them an unhappy break that included the arrest of captain Bruno in connection with a murder case.

After completion of the eighth round of the championship on Thursday, Corinthians are joint top with Ceara on 18 points. Fluminense are third with 16 points while Santos, Flamengo and Palmeiras have 12 points apiece.

Santos were without Brazilian World Cup forward Robinho, whose loan period from Manchester City has ended.

Scolari, who steered Palmeiras to victory in the South American Libertadores Cup in 1999, left for Europe after Brazil's record fifth world title in Asia in 2002.

He spent six years as Portugal's coach, reaching the Euro 2004 final and the 2006 World Cup semi-finals.

The 61-year-old "Felipao" (Big Phil) met with less success at club level in Europe, lasting a mere seven months at Chelsea before being sacked in February 2009. He next joined Bunyodkor and steered them to the Uzbek title.

In one of many changes during the recess for the World Cup in South Africa, Flamengo lost striker Adriano, a key player in their title victory last year, who was transferred to AS Roma in June.

Brazil's most popular club also rescinded their contract with goalkeeper Bruno after he was detained while police investigate the disappearance and possible murder of his ex-girlfriend. Bruno has denied involvement in comments to media.

