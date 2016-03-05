Seaman: Run without title brings pressure for Wenger

David Seaman believes his old boss Arsene Wenger will remain under scrutiny until Arsenal win the Premier League title.

Seaman won two of his three top-flight titles under Wenger in 1997-98 and 2001-02, but the former England goalkeeper believes failing to lift a further championship since Arsenal's 2003-04 triumph weighs heavily on Wenger.

The long-serving Frenchman faces another tough examination on Saturday, as Arsenal travel to face north London rivals Tottenham at White Hart Lane – three points behind their second-placed neighbours following defeats in the past week to Manchester United and Swansea City.

"He's always under pressure," Seaman told Omnisport. "He'll be under pressure until we win the league.

"We get to this stage of the season quite a lot with Arsenal and we tend to lose out quite heavily. The time is going to come [when they don't] and hopefully it's going to be this season.

"This week has not been the best, we could have done with a couple more victories, but we've not lost a great deal of ground to the people above us and that's the important thing.

"It'll have knocked their confidence, but what better game to get their confidence back than beating Spurs at White Hart Lane?

"I'm sure it will be close, but, either way, I'd take 1-0 to us or I'd take 10-9. It's a win that we need. It'll be a tough game, but it'll be a good one to watch."

Arsenal's preparations for the match were hit by the news Petr Cech faces three to four weeks on the sidelines with a calf injury, but Seaman is hopeful understudy David Ospina can prove an able replacement.

"It will be a massive loss because Petr is a great goalkeeper, but David has been in there before and shown what he can do," he added.

"They [the players] are all in the same position now. It's not about 'are you nervous?', it's about winning the game – that's what they've got to focus on.

"Petr's out, he'll be out for a while. David will come in and do his stuff; if the back four do their stuff David will have nothing to do."