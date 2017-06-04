Shaqiri in no rush to leave Stoke

Xherdan Shaqiri is apparently in no rush to leave Stoke City and claimed he will only depart the bet365 Stadium if "everything is right" at a bigger club.

The Switzerland international joined Stoke from Inter in 2015 and has since developed into a key figure at the Premier League side.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move on more than one occasion, but a transfer is by no means a priority for the attacker.

"I have a contract with Stoke until 2020," Shaqiri told Blick.

"If I were to leave Stoke, it would have to be a step up for me. Everything would have to be right."

Shaqiri missed a number of games due to a calf injury in the second half of the 2016-17 campaign, although some reports suggested he had fallen out with manager Mark Hughes.

Nevertheless, he has claimed he never had any issues with Hughes, while also dismissing claims his absence was down to lifestyle issues.

"It is nonsense that there was a problem with Hughes. We never even had a discussion," Shaqiri added.

"And there is no truth in reports that my lifestyle was not healthy. Such accusations annoy me. It is utter nonsense. I am the opposite of someone who is not professional."