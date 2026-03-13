Tottenham Hotspur manager odds: Most likely next Spurs managers revealed
After a disastrous 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid nudged Igor Tudor closer to the exit door, FourFourTwo investigated his most likely replacements
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Tottenham's 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday signalled existential doom for the Lilywhites.
Back-up keeper Antonin Kinsky's ignominious substitution in the 16th minute following two terminal mistakes unlocked a depth of despair as yet untapped this season, but after four games at the helm, Igor Tudor has bored more holes in his sinking ship.
His ruthless decision to hook Kinsky has united Spurs fans against him, and after four losses from four for the 'new-manager bounce specialist', rumours are swirling of replacements already.Article continues below
Familiar names in the frame for the Tottenham Hotspur job
Survival specialist Sean Dyche is the current favourite to replace Tudor, at 1/2.
The infamous gravel voice was last heard in the Nottingham Forest dugout before Evangelos Marinakis' trigger-happy reputation claimed another victim, but Dyche's reliable reputation at Burnley and Everton remains intact.
USA manager Mauricio Pochettino is intriguingly second in the odds, despite preparing to lead the World Cup hosts into this summer's highly anticipated tournament across the pond.
His five years in North London from 2014 to 2019 were the most successful in the club's modern history, and Spurs' higher-ups will undoubtedly be desperate to recreate his consistent Champions League qualification.
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At odds of 5/1 is Harry Redknapp. He managed the club from 2008 to 2012, but his last managerial role was for Birmingham City in 2017.
Since then, Redknapp has been a regular at the UK's horse racing circuit, as well as appearing on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Robert de Zerbi and Robbie Keane are both set at 8/1 odds. Keane's Ferencvaros sit top of the Hungarian top flight, while de Zerbi was sacked by Marseille in January.
Ex-interim boss Ryan Mason rounds out the more likely picks at 10/1.
Many Spurs fans see Mason as a last resort, as his six wins across 13 games in charge failed to spark any inspiration.
But as Spurs sit one point above the relegation zone, few managers will wish to accept the poisoned chalice that Tudor appears to have taken a lethal dose of.
Joseph is a current News Associates trainee studying for his NCTJ qualification after graduating from Durham University with a Physics degree. He spends his free time watching any sport he can find on TV and explaining how his degree is applicable to sports journalism to his family. Joseph supports Arsenal and has years of past FourFourTwo magazines storage, but has written on over 20 sports for publications such as The Mirror, LondonWorld, and Yahoo.com.
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