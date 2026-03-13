Tottenham Hotspur manager odds: Most likely next Spurs managers revealed

Tottenham's 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday signalled existential doom for the Lilywhites.

Back-up keeper Antonin Kinsky's ignominious substitution in the 16th minute following two terminal mistakes unlocked a depth of despair as yet untapped this season, but after four games at the helm, Igor Tudor has bored more holes in his sinking ship.

His ruthless decision to hook Kinsky has united Spurs fans against him, and after four losses from four for the 'new-manager bounce specialist', rumours are swirling of replacements already.

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Familiar names in the frame for the Tottenham Hotspur job

Survival specialist Sean Dyche is the current favourite to replace Tudor, at 1/2.

The infamous gravel voice was last heard in the Nottingham Forest dugout before Evangelos Marinakis' trigger-happy reputation claimed another victim, but Dyche's reliable reputation at Burnley and Everton remains intact.

Sean Dyche is the favourite to be the next Spurs manager (Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

USA manager Mauricio Pochettino is intriguingly second in the odds, despite preparing to lead the World Cup hosts into this summer's highly anticipated tournament across the pond.

His five years in North London from 2014 to 2019 were the most successful in the club's modern history, and Spurs' higher-ups will undoubtedly be desperate to recreate his consistent Champions League qualification.

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At odds of 5/1 is Harry Redknapp. He managed the club from 2008 to 2012, but his last managerial role was for Birmingham City in 2017.

Since then, Redknapp has been a regular at the UK's horse racing circuit, as well as appearing on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Robert de Zerbi and Robbie Keane are both set at 8/1 odds. Keane's Ferencvaros sit top of the Hungarian top flight, while de Zerbi was sacked by Marseille in January.

Ryan Mason was sacked by West Brom after the club slipped to 18th in the Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ex-interim boss Ryan Mason rounds out the more likely picks at 10/1.

Many Spurs fans see Mason as a last resort, as his six wins across 13 games in charge failed to spark any inspiration.

But as Spurs sit one point above the relegation zone, few managers will wish to accept the poisoned chalice that Tudor appears to have taken a lethal dose of.