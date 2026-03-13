'I’ve never seen anything like it' Harry Redknapp breaks silence on Tottenham Hotspur crisis, amid return links

Harry Redknapp expects Igor Tudor's woes will only continue after the interim manager's woeful start to life in North London.

The Tottenham Hotspur boss was appointed until the end of the season following Thomas Frank's dismissal last month.

However, things have only gone from bad to worse under the former Juventus gaffer, who has overseen four straight defeats to Arsenal, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Atletico Madrid.

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Harry Redknapp not expecting Tottenham Hotspur turnaround

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Tudor's decision to haul off goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky just 17 minutes into a shambolic display at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night drew particular criticism of the manager.

Kinsky was followed down the tunnel by teammates after being subbed off for Guglielmo Vicario after Spurs went 3-0 down within the first 15 minutes of the game.

Igor Tudor's decision to sub off Antonin Kinsky was met with astonishment (Image credit: Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

And Speaking to BetVictor ahead of Tottenham's trip to Liverpool on Sunday, Redknapp said: "I’ve never seen anything like what I saw in Madrid the other night. I felt terrible for Kinsky.

"[It's] a disaster from the lad and I really hope he’s got good people around him. This is massive now for Spurs, they can’t afford another heavy loss here because the confidence already seems to be at rock bottom."

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Redknapp is not entirely convinced by the Reds either, though, saying: "It's a tough one to predict! Liverpool were, let’s face it, not great in Istanbul. Still, a 1-0 loss in that stadium is never a shocker and I still fancy them to go through.

"At the same time, you don’t know what to expect from them this season. Who saw that defeat at Wolves coming?"

Harry Redknapp has been enjoying the Cheltenham festival this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Redknapp feels that Arne Slot's side should have enough about them to get the job done against struggling Spurs.

Delivering his prediction, he said: "I’m giving Liverpool the win, 2-0. One to watch – [Florian] Wirtz was a bit hit and miss in Istanbul. Liverpool need more from him in this one."

A Liverpool clean sheet? He really doesn't think Tottenham are much good, does he?