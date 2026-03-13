Football Manager 26: The 10 players you MUST avoid in the game
Football Manager 26 has plenty of gems... but these guys aren't worth signing
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Your Football Manager 26 scouts will bring you plenty of reports on plenty of players over the course of your next save.
But sometimes, you just have to say no: for whatever reason, you can't sign everyone in FM26, and often, one poor signing can set your whole project back for a year or two.
To confirm, this list is purely reflective of the game: and we are categorically not stating that following players are not worth signing in real life. So without further ado…
10 players in Football Manager 26 to avoid signing
1. Assan Ouedraogo
Assan Ouedraogo is one of the most promising footballers in the world and an absolute gem in real life: but if you get him in FM26, you're going to need to consider that low level of natural fitness when it comes to his best position, in central midfield.
The German also lacks the positioning and marking attributes to contribute defensively there: you can play him on the wing, but he's not as lethal or productive as other options there. For the price you'd pay – at least £70m or more – it's best to look at cheaper alternatives.
2. Kostas Koulierakis
Kostas Koulierakis is a 21-year-old defender with brilliant physicals and a standout determination attribute, meaning that he'll almost certainly be among the best on Earth in three years time. But for that price!?
Wolfsburg will demand at least £80m for his services, and that's assuming he doesn't sign a new deal in the game. Koulierakis matures into a top centre-back, but there are better options there: Zeno Debast, for example, is a level-raiser for a similar price, while Willy Kambwala will go for around £20m more and become one of the best on Earth. It's worth weighing up.
3. Samuel Soares
Samuel Soares has 20 for kicking, which certainly catches the eye if you're looking for a world-class ball-playing goalkeeper: and the Portuguese certainly reaches a solid level within two seasons, and remains attainable for under £40m.
Unfortunately, Soares comes with a trait of not liking big games. We're sure he's fine in real life – but in FM, you need to avoid anyone who doesn't like big games like the plague, as they will inevitably let you down in a derby or a cup final sooner rather than later. As a first-choice keeper at Benfica, Soares is unlikely to want to be your backup, either.
4. Luis Muriel
We've all signed a player like Luis Muriel, who we recognised as a reliable bagsman in Europe and thought could do a job as a backup striker. Potentially, in Muriel's case, on the flanks and behind the no.9, too.
Don't be fooled by the virtual version of the Colombian, however: he is a flat-track bully, who will score against relegation fodder but doesn't provide all that much on the biggest stages. Given that he's labelled ‘not for sale’, too, you're going to have to shell out for him: it's not worth it, really.
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5. Jose Gimenez
Who wouldn't want a defender who's spent most of his career under Diego Simeone, playing at the very top of the game? Jose Gimenez might be one to steer clear of, however, and there's a massive clue in the image above.
The Uruguayan begins the 2025/26 season injured, and it won't be his last. Gimenez is prone to time on the sidelines throughout the game, so unless you're prepared for that, it's probably best to invest in someone younger.
6. Nobel Mendy
Real Betis – or Real Hispalis, as they're known in-game – have several solid left-footed defensive options in the game. Natan is their best left-sided centre-back, ahead of Valentin Gomez in the pecking order, while stalwart full-back Ricardo Rodriguez can play there in a pinch, too.
Nobel Mendy is a decent prospect behind them, but beware: though his stats are good in the main, there's a distinct lack of composure, concentration and decision-making. If you're playing a back four, that might just hinder you.
7. Jack Grealish
In a recent save for FourFourTwo, Jack Grealish was made available on a free transfer at the start of 2027. He had completed his Everton loan, gone back to Manchester City, wound down his contract and was still available come August.
With electric flair and excellent dribbling ability in the game, you might think he's worth a punt – but there may be some truth in why City lost patience in real life. Grealish just doesn't put up enough goals and assists in FM for you to make those wages stick. By the time he's available for a free, he's declined a little, and you're better off signing Gilberto Mora: trust us.
8. Marcus Edwards
A few short years ago, Marcus Edwards was a must-sign wonderkid: an English talent that Sporting wouldn't charge the Earth for. The flair, dribbling and agility – along with his ability to play on either flank – may still convince you to give him a shot.
But that work rate stat is particularly low – you'll find yourself pulling the winger up on his poor training – and with a determination level of just 6, he's not going to develop into the world-beater he did a few saves back.
9. Domenico Berardi
On first glance, there's nothing to dislike about Domenico Berardo: the physical stats are solid, with good finishing, crossing and dribbling for a winger. He has superb determination, too.
But while the Italian plays for a midtable Serie A club, his wages are far from average. You'll have to give a major raise to a 30-year-old on £92k-a-week who may come with injury issues – and the pay-off just isn't worth it.
10. Paulo Dybala
There is so much to like about Paulo Dybala in Football Manager – not only are the passing and vision stats both green, he's a set-piece master. Even at the age of 31, this is a world-class no.10 on paper, and he can even tick an objective if your board are asking you to sign big-name stars.
But he comes with his baggage. Dybala is on £215-a-week at Roma and won't reduce his demands to any less than half of that when his contract expires – and even then, there's an issue with producing the goods regularly. The Argentine ranks low when it comes to consistency: you're better off saving those wages altogether.
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.
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