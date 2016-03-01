Silva lining sees Garcia get League Cup medal

Manu Garcia has revealed he ended up with a winner's medal after Manchester City's League Cup triumph over Liverpool, despite not being involved on the day.

Having made two substitute appearances in the earlier rounds of the competition, the Spanish midfielder watched the game from the stands after travelling to Wembley with Manuel Pellegrini's squad.

Garcia joined the rest of his team-mates in the dressing room to celebrate their penalty shoot-out success.

However, the 18-year-old -- who made his full debut for the club in the 5-1 fifth-round FA Cup defeat to Chelsea in February - got more than he bargained for, as David Silva handed his medal on to his compatriot.

"He asked me if they gave me one and I said 'no' and he immediately took his off and gave it me," Garcia - who scored in Manchester City's last-16 League Cup tie against Crystal Palace - told the Manchester Evening News.

"So that was amazing. He's really good with me, he's always trying to give me advice and he was really happy for me to do well against Chelsea. I'm just thankful for him."

While Garcia suffered a heavy defeat on his first start for Manchester City, he admits the chance to play in a big game against Chelsea is something he will never forget.

"It was a great experience," he added.

"We couldn't believe the first half - it was a bit mad 1-1 at half-time.

"We tried to do our best and I think we all did quite well. And I'm just thankful as well to Manuel Pellegrini to put us on - it was an amazing experience."