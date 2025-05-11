'I went bananas after winning the League Cup, throwing champagne, while the senior players were like, ‘Bosh, onto the next game’. They were such winners' What Ben Foster learned about Manchester United's winning mentality

By Contributions from published

The Red Devils stopper put in a man-of-the-match display against Spurs in the 2009 final

LONDON - MARCH 01: Goalkeeper Ben Foster of Manchester United celebrates with the trophy after victory during the Carling Cup Final match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on March 1, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Ben Foster holds up the League Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The League Cup brought out the best in former England goalkeeper Ben Foster, who would win the competition three times, earning himself the Alan Hardaker Trophy twice in the process.

Foster’s first success in the tournament came with Manchester United in 2009, when he put in the first of his two man-of-the-match final displays as Tottenham were dispatched on penalties after a 0-0 draw , with the Red Devils successfully defending their title 12 months later.

The ex-Stoke youngster then made it three League Cup wins on the bounce when he was between the sticks for Birmingham City when they upset Arsenal in 2011, to cap a remarkable hat-trick of victories. These were three very different wins, but how did that first one feel?

Foster on his League Cup wins

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Ben Foster #12 of Wrexham AFC greets fans following a pre-season friendly match against the LA Galaxy II at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 22, 2023 in Carson, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

Ben Foster has three League Cup winners' medals (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Oh, it was awesome,” Foster tells FourFourTwo. “I’d previously won that LDV Vans Trophy at the Millennium Stadium, but walking out at Wembley, in the final of a major competition, was a different experience entirely.

“People put the League Cup down but, honestly, it means a huge amount to the players who receive that medal.

Ben Foster

Foster won eight England caps during his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was funny, though – because I was inexperienced, I was going absolutely bananas after the final whistle and on the coach trip home, throwing champagne around, while the senior boys were sat chatting about the league game against Newcastle we had coming up on the Wednesday evening. They were such winners – it was always just, ‘Bosh, onto the next one’ with them. But they were happy for me.”

Foster’s third win saw Birmingham City upset Arsenal 2-1 and Foster admits it was a special day.

"That day will always be up there as one of my best in football,” he continues. “If I could bottle that full-time whistle moment, it would be worth so much money, as it gives me goosebumps just thinking about it now.

“I know it’s not the FA Cup final, but it’s the fact that we were such underdogs – we were 16-1 at the bookies to win in 90 minutes. Crazy.

Alex McLeish celebrates with the League Cup trophy after Birmingham City's win over Arsenal in the 2011 final.

Birmingham City upset the odds to win the 2011 final against Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Everybody expected us to get battered by Arsenal, so to do it in those circumstances, with that last-gasp winner from Obafemi Martins, was class. I remember the referee blowing for full-time and me sprinting towards the Blues fans as fast as I could.

“Seeing all of the smiles and flags, and knowing how much it meant to them – especially with me being a Midlands lad anyway – was a dream.“

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.

With contributions from