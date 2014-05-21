Simeone: Atletico have 'unique opportunity'

A draw with Barcelona last weekend ensured Atletico lifted the Liga title for the first time since 1996, but rather than celebrate their achievements, Simeone's men must focus on Saturday's UEFA Champions League final.

Their opponents in Lisbon will be city rivals Real, who are going in search of a historic 10th title in Europe's elite club competition.

Atletico's transformation under Simeone has been impressive with the Europa League and Copa del Rey already won since he took over in 2011, but this season the head coach has guided them to a new level.

Victory over Real would see them lift their first Champions League title and the 44-year-old wants them to make history.

"We built this up gradually," he told Perform. "This was a growth and the best thing a team can experience.

"If we stick with this base, humility, work and conviction that no one is more important than anybody within the team, if we keep going in the same direction with the same determination of building a competitive team then we will be ready to keep growing the way we have until today.

"We still have a long week ahead to prepare for a unique opportunity. I really hope my guys play and get ready according to what the team needs.

"Feeling the necessities, the determination and interpreting the game they are about to play."

Atletico have only won one of their four meetings with Real this season but Simeone remains confident that his side will get the job done.

"We need to search and find the most convenient game for us in order to strengthen our virtues and avoiding uncomfortable situations Real Madrid could pose us," he added.

"So this will lead into a good week of work that could take us to find how to strengthen the game situations we want so we can take the game to our side.

"Praises are always nice but its facts what count, and the fact is getting on the pitch on Saturday to show what we want in order to win such a beautiful game as the one that will be played."