Sporting loan move my call, says Arsenal's Campbell
Having moved on loan to Sporting CP last month, Joel Campbell says the switch came at his request.
Joel Campbell claims he requested to leave Arsenal on loan after completing a temporary move to Sporting CP last month.
The forward has been a perennial fringe player at Emirates Stadium since joining in 2011 and he was eager to prove himself somewhere at a first-team level.
"I am at an important step in my career and saw that I would not have many chances to play at Arsenal, so I asked to go on loan," the 24-year-old told A Bola.
"I could have chosen to stay, have a good salary, but I'd rather go after my dreams.
"I want to continue to develop and maintain this passion for the game.
"Sporting is a good opportunity in my career, a great team. I am happy with the decision I made."
The Costa Rica international was last on loan at Villarreal, having made only 23 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.
