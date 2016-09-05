Sporting loan move my call, says Arsenal's Campbell

Joel Campbell claims he requested to leave Arsenal on loan after completing a temporary move to Sporting CP last month.

The forward has been a perennial fringe player at Emirates Stadium since joining in 2011 and he was eager to prove himself somewhere at a first-team level.

"I am at an important step in my career and saw that I would not have many chances to play at Arsenal, so I asked to go on loan," the 24-year-old told A Bola.

"I could have chosen to stay, have a good salary, but I'd rather go after my dreams.

"I want to continue to develop and maintain this passion for the game.

"Sporting is a good opportunity in my career, a great team. I am happy with the decision I made."

The Costa Rica international was last on loan at Villarreal, having made only 23 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.