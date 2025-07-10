Arsenal ready to walk away from Viktor Gyokeres transfer talks after Lisbon visit ends in failure – Benjamin Sesko could be back on

Viktor Gyokeres' hopes of joining Arsenal could be at an end

Arsenal are prepared to give up on their hopes of bringing Viktor Gyokeres to the Emirates Stadium after being frustrated in their efforts to strike an agreement with Sporting.

Gyokeres has been nothing short of sensational since walking the well-worn path from Coventry City to Lisbon in summer 2023, claiming 97 goals and 28 assists in just 102 appearances in all competitions.

That has naturally put the Sweden international on the radar of elite clubs around Europe – and Sporting have set their demands accordingly.

Arsenal could revive Benjamin Sesko deal after Viktor Gyokeres impasse

Viktor Gyokeres for some reason imitates Bane in his goal celebration because he is absolutely bang up to date with his cultural references (Image credit: Alamy)

Relaying information from Portuguese outlet Abola, The Mirror report that Arsenal sent representatives including sporting director Andrea Berta out to Lisbon to try and hammer out final terms on a transfer fee for Gyokeres' services.

They add that Sporting won't settle for less than £60m up front plus £9m in add-ons for Gyokeres.

That's a bit of an issue for Arsenal, who want to structure the payments as £56m up front, £4.5m in add-ons and £8.5m triggered by performance-related metrics. You know, like you'd do in Football Manager.

Sporting are now said to be metaphorically picking up the phone and immediately hanging up whenever they see Arsenal's number appearing on their screen – prompting Arsenal to take on a 'fine, didn't fancy him anyway' attitude to continuing negotiations.

The mercurial Benjamin Sesko has been in Arsenal's sights this summer too (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Of course, to FourFourTwo, this seems like it could be a classic bit of both clubs using the media to try and force the other into accepting their position.

If Sporting are being stoney-faced about things, it would make sense for Arsenal to make out that they are willing to leave the negotiating table at this stage to try and force them into softening up...at least, if the principles of buying a used car also apply to footballers.

That would tie in to Arsenal's apparent about-face in going after RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, only to turn back to Lisbon and start negotiating a deal for Gyokeres without terminating their interest in the Bundesliga star.

Keeping Sesko warm achieves two purposes for the Gunners: it keeps the Slovenian in the mix if Gyokeres is unattainable, and also tells Sporting 'look, we've got other options across the continent if you don't play ball'.

Viktor Gyokeres has been sensational for Sporting and will have no shortage of admirers (Image credit: Getty Images)

The issue there is that Sporting are in a strong position; it's not like they're likely to be short of other suitors for Gyokeres, after all, and there is still plenty of time left in the transfer window.

That puts them in the position of being able to call Arsenal's bluff and see if a more presentable offer comes in the rest of the window, whether that be from the Gunners or from elsewhere.

Gyokeres' family are also extremely happy in Lisbon, which could temper the forward's desire to make his next career move.

Anybody's guess, basically.