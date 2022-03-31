St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson calls for calm heads in Motherwell clash

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has called for calm heads amid the emotion of his team’s crucial game against former club Motherwell.

Both clubs sit a point off the top six with seven teams battling for three remaining places in the upper half of the cinch Premiership.

Robinson, who left Motherwell in December 2020, said: “I’d like to play it down a little bit but it’s a huge game. Nobody has put a run together over the last three of four games and nailed their place in the top six. So it’s still very much all to play for.”

Both games between the teams have ended in a draw this season and four of the previous seven matches went the same way with only a goal separating the sides on the other occasions.

The pair both have a goal difference of minus 14, significantly below their nearest rivals, so Saturday’s game might have to be an open one as a draw will possibly not suit either team, especially with St Mirren facing Rangers in their final game before the split.

“A point might do if you win the next game,” Robinson said. “Listen, we are going there to win the game and I’m sure Graham (Alexander) will be thinking exactly the same. It’s an opportunity for Motherwell, an opportunity for ourselves as well.

“The game is not going to be won or lost in the first 30 minutes so you have to play to a shape and discipline. We want to put our style on the game, which is to try and dominate the ball and have a bit more ownership of the game like we did in the first half against Dundee United, and we went away from that in the second half.

“The game will be 95-96 minutes long, as we found out to our disadvantage in the previous game. You have to play it cool and calm and not get too carried away with the emotion of the occasion with two games to go before the split.”

Robinson led Motherwell to two cup finals and a third-place finish during his spell in charge.

“I make no secret that I loved my time there and I still have a very good relationship with everyone at the football club,” he said ahead of his return to Fir Park.

“So I am looking forward to it but, for 90-96 minutes, my sole focus will be on St Mirren Football Club getting three points and hopefully giving us a chance to look up the table.

“Once that’s done, of course I have utmost respect for the football club and the fans and board especially were very, very good to me.”

Saints have received a boost with the news that Jordan Jones’ shoulder injury is not as bad as first feared.

“Jordan has trained the last couple of days so we will make a decision on Jordan whether he can start the game or not,” said Robinson, who declined to comment on reports that he had signed Motherwell midfielder Mark O’Hara on a pre-contract.

“We thought it could be end of season. Whether Jordan is fit and ready for this game, we will wait and see but it is certainly is a bit quicker than we first envisaged.

“We have doubts over some other players, Greg Kiltie and Scott Tanser are doubts, so we will make decisions on Friday.”