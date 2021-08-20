Stoke sign Romaine Sawyers on loan from West Brom

Stoke have completed the signing of midfielder Romaine Sawyers on loan from West Brom for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old St Kitts and Nevis international could be involved in Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship home match against Nottingham Forest.

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill told the club’s official website: “Romaine is a player who has great experience of football at the top end of the Championship and has enjoyed promotion success with West Brom, so he certainly knows his way around this division.

“He will be an excellent addition to our squad and we are delighted to have him on board for the remainder of the season.”

Sawyers started his career with the Baggies but left for Walsall in the summer of 2013 before moving on to Brentford and then returning to The Hawthorns in 2019.

Last season, Sawyers made 19 Premier League appearances, but he has found first-team opportunities limited under new West Brom boss Valerien Ismael.