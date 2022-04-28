Swansea defender Ben Cabango ruled out of Wales’ World Cup play-off final

Wales defender Ben Cabango will miss June’s World Cup play-off final after suffering an ankle ligament injury.

The 21-year-old was forced off during Swansea’s draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday and has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing a scan.

“Unfortunately, Ben is done for the season,” Swansea head coach Russell Martin said on Thursday.

“He had a scan on Wednesday and it is not good news for us, or for Wales. He is out for the summer. He will be back with us for pre-season, although he might miss the first week or two.

“He has been outstanding and improved so much and was in a great place. It will be tough for him to miss out this summer because of what is at stake for Wales.

“It’s a blow for him, for us and for Wales, but he has to make sure he rests and recuperates and comes back fit and firing.”

Wales face Scotland or Ukraine on June 5 with a place in the World Cup in Qatar at stake and also have four matches scheduled that month in the UEFA Nations League.