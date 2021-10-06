Swansea tell fans they must produce their NHS Covid pass for all home games

Swansea have confirmed that supporters will need NHS Covid passes to attend their home games.

The Welsh Government passed legislation on Tuesday that people in Wales aged 18 or over must present an NHS Covid pass to attend any event with more than 10,000 people.

Swansea’s next home game in the Sky Bet Championship is the south Wales derby against Cardiff on October 17.

“The NHS Covid pass is Welsh legislation and therefore we are legally bound to comply,” Swansea said on the club website.

“This will encompass all supporters, regardless of their vaccination status and will be enforced by the club.”

Addressing the televised midday Cardiff clash, Swansea added: “The club will be opening turnstiles 30 minutes earlier than usual – so two hours before kick-off.

“Therefore, supporters can enter the Swansea.com Stadium from 10am for the Cardiff fixture.

“Supporters are encouraged to visit www.swanseacity.com/covid-pass to keep up to date with the requirements to attend the Swansea.com Stadium.”

Fans have three ways of presenting an NHS Covid pass – either digitally or on paper, or by producing a negative lateral flow test result within the previous 48 hours.

Fully vaccinated supporters can sign up for their pass via a computer, tablet or mobile phone.

Supporters will need photographic identification to register for the digital pass. Otherwise a paper pass must be requested.