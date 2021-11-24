Swindon great Frank Burrows dies aged 77

Former Swindon defender Frank Burrows has died at the age of 77, the club have announced.

Burrows, born in Larkhall, Scotland, began his career with Raith Rovers and subsequently made 106 appearances for Scunthorpe before joining Swindon in 1968.

He had a key role in their memorable 1968-69 season that saw the Robins beat Arsenal in the League Cup final and gain promotion from the Third Division, and went on to play over 350 times for the club.

Burrows also had a stint as Swindon player-coach, and his subsequent coaching career included spells in charge of Portsmouth, Cardiff and Swansea, and being part of the staff at West Ham, West Brom and Leicester.

He oversaw promotions in two spells at Cardiff and won the Football League Trophy with Swansea in 1994.

Swindon, who described Burrows as a “club legend”, said in a statement on their official website: “Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to Frank’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“Frank will be dearly missed by everyone at Swindon Town Football Club. RIP, Frank Burrows.”