Quickfire Quiz 77: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Back once more with 90 seconds and a handful of questions.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

Ready for more? We've got more: all courtesy of Kwizly. Whether you’re a fan of high-stakes nostalgia or a student of the Premier League's most unfortunate statistics, there is a grid here ready for you.

We’ll start with a look back at an iconic piece of footballing marketing. We challenge you to name every player from Nike's Secret Tournament, the legendary "Cage" campaign that featured the world's most elite talents at the turn of the millennium. Once you’ve navigated that list of icons, shift your focus to the more unfortunate side of the game and see if you can name every player to have scored five or more own goals in Premier League history.

Article continues below

Next, we move to the clinical finishers and the master of the modern era. Try to name every club that Erling Haaland scored against in the 2022/23 season, a task that requires you to recall the victims of his record-breaking debut campaign in England. For those who appreciate the steady climb toward greatness, see if you can name every Premier League player with between 80 and 100 goals, focusing on the marksmen who find themselves just shy of the legendary century club.

For the students of domestic dominance, we have a challenge that spans the continent. Try to name every club to have won one of Europe's top five leagues since 1992, recalling the dynasties and the rare surprise packages who took the crown in England, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France. For a bit of a logical twist, see if you can sort these players by the number of appearances they made in the Premier League, an exercise in longevity that will have you debating which veterans outlasted the rest.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 $15.91 Preorder

If you appreciate a bit of crossover appeal, we have a challenge that moves from the pitch to the ballroom. Can you name every footballer to have appeared on Strictly Come Dancing? Then, for something that leans more towards lateral thinking and clever wordplay, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 44, featuring clues on fast goals, first goals, and country codes. It is the ideal way to round off your session while exploring the more idiosyncratic corners of the sport.

Stay match-fit by signing up for our weekday newsletter for a daily dose of trivia delivered to your inbox, and join The Club: our completely free membership portal where you can track your stats, earn badges, and climb the global leaderboards to prove your expertise.