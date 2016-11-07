'These things happen in football' - Van Persie reacts to horror eye injury
Fenerbahce striker Robin van Persie has spoken out after learning he has not suffered eye damage from what looked like a serious injury.
Robin van Persie has thanked supporters for their well-wishes following his horror eye injury and insisted "these things happen" after getting the all-clear.
The 33-year-old was forced off from Fenerbahce's 3-1 win over Akhisar Belediyespor on Sunday, sustaining a torn eyelid having previously opened the scoring.
Van Persie left the field on a stretcher with a bandage over his eye and was then loaded into an ambulance amid fears he had suffered a serious injury.
However, the club later confirmed the former Arsenal and Manchester United striker sustained a torn eyelid with no impairment to his vision.
Van Persie wrote on Twitter: "I would like to thank you all for your prayers and well wishes after my injury from last night's games. Also a big thank you to all the medical staff who looked after me.
"I have a little tear in my eyelid and after tests in the hospital this morning I can say that my eye itself is undamaged, so all good! These things happen in football.
"Nevertheless I am very happy with the team result and win. Now focusing on the next game, the derby. Haydi Fener."
Van Persie has scored five goals in 13 Fenerbahce appearances this season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.