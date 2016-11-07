'These things happen in football' - Van Persie reacts to horror eye injury

Robin van Persie has thanked supporters for their well-wishes following his horror eye injury and insisted "these things happen" after getting the all-clear.

The 33-year-old was forced off from Fenerbahce's 3-1 win over Akhisar Belediyespor on Sunday, sustaining a torn eyelid having previously opened the scoring.

Van Persie left the field on a stretcher with a bandage over his eye and was then loaded into an ambulance amid fears he had suffered a serious injury.

However, the club later confirmed the former Arsenal and Manchester United striker sustained a torn eyelid with no impairment to his vision.

Van Persie wrote on Twitter: "I would like to thank you all for your prayers and well wishes after my injury from last night's games. Also a big thank you to all the medical staff who looked after me.

"I have a little tear in my eyelid and after tests in the hospital this morning I can say that my eye itself is undamaged, so all good! These things happen in football.

"Nevertheless I am very happy with the team result and win. Now focusing on the next game, the derby. Haydi Fener."

Van Persie has scored five goals in 13 Fenerbahce appearances this season.