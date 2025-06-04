Recommended reading

'I was on my own on my birthday, crying on my bedroom floor. I think it was feeling of having all the pressure of the football club on your shoulders' Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin opens up after hitting rock bottom

By published

Dominic Calvert-Lewin revealed the challenges of injuries and relegation battles in the last years of Goodison Park

Arsenal target LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion FC at Goodison Park on August 17, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Image credit: Getty Images)

The stresses and strains of football at the elite level are often overlooked or belittled by supporters but they are very real and can be difficult to navigate.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has experienced the full range of the game’s emotions, from the elation of goals in the Premier League and for England to injury problems and on-pitch pressures of relegation battles.

These are low points that can weigh heavily on a player at tough times in a career even at the top of the game and Calvert-Lewin has spoken about his darkest days in football.

‘I was crying on my bedroom floor’

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring his side’s first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

On a recent appearance on the High Performance Podcast with walking LinkedIn profile Jake Humphrey, Calvert-Lewin managed to get a few words in to look back on the challenges he faced in the 2021-22 season.

Everton were embroiled in a relegation battle and the striker, now 28, felt the burden of responsibility but struggled with injury at the worst possible time.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of England looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match between England and San Marino at Wembley Stadium on March 25, 2021 in London, United Kingdom.

Calvert-Lewin returned for England after his injury but his international career has stalled (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

“It was the weight of my own pressure, the football club. I am quite an emotional person so I put that responsibility on my shoulders,” admitted Calvert-Lewin.

“I thought, ‘It’s my responsibility to save everybody, save people’s jobs.’

“I was on my own on my birthday, crying on my bedroom floor for whatever reason, feeling a little bit sorry for myself.

“I think it was not knowing how to express what I was feeling in that moment, that feeling things were getting away from me, feeling you have all the pressure of the football club on your shoulders and you just want to go out there and play.”

Everton manager David Moyes applauds the fans at full-time of the Premier League match against West Ham United at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England on 15 March, 2025

David Moyes is looking for an attacking upgrade at Everton this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

Calvert-Lewin missed 33 matches for club and country through injury that season, sitting out almost the whole of the first half of the campaign with a toe injury.

It remains his longest injury absence, coming at the time when he believed his club needed him the most and the season after he scored 21 goals for Everton in all competitions.

His immediate future is uncertain. Calvert-Lewin is out of contract this summer and there are conflicting reports about negotiations between the player and Everton.

Calvert-Lewin is apparently willing to sign a new deal but an agreement is understood to be a long way off and Everton manager David Moyes is on the hunt for a new striker.

If the right opportunity presents itself elsewhere, Calvert-Lewin could be tempted by the prospect of the most financially significant contract of his career.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a freelance writer, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.