Thiago Silva endured sleepless nights
Frustrated Brazil captain Thiago Silva has lost sleep since his team's humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany at the FIFA World Cup.
Thiago Silva was badly missed by Luiz Felipe Scolari's men, who were torn apart and conceded five times in the opening 29 minutes in the semi-final loss.
As his side prepare to face the Netherlands in the third-place play-off on Saturday, the Paris Saint-Germain defender said he had struggled to sleep since the Germany loss.
He said the defeat would only make Brazil stronger.
"The frustration is immense. I spent some nights with insomnia, thinking about this World Cup, on this possible final match and this won't happen anymore," Thiago Silva told a news conference.
"But, I always had motivation to play football. I think when we love what we do, and it doesn't matter the situation we have to learn with our mistakes.
"Our errors during the last game will make us stronger."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.