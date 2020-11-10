Three subs rule here to stay, predicts Premier League chief executive

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters does not expect an increase in the amount of substitutions that can be made during a game.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have led the calls for the Premier League to reintroduce five substitutes this season in a bid to curb a spate of injuries.

Masters, giving evidence at a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, revealed clubs had voted against it twice already and does not expect it to be changed from three any time soon.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are united in their wish for the five subs rule (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We have had two votes on it at club level and both have been relatively supportive of three subs,” he said.

“That has created some frustration, alongside discussions of fixture scheduling, which is related to the pandemic. There is a real issue and I don’t foresee it changing in the foreseeable future. It has been voted on twice.”