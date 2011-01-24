Tigana backed by Bordeaux president
By app
BORDEAUX - Jean Tigana's position as Girondins Bordeaux head coach is safe for now despite a string of mediocre results, the Ligue 1 club's president said on Monday.
"Jean Tigana is at Girondins Bordeaux. He has 1-1/2 years on his contract and we have not even asked ourselves if we had to replace him," Jean-Louis Triaud told Reuters by telephone.
Bordeaux, the 2009 French champions, lie 10th in the Ligue 1 standings, 11 points adrift of pacesetters Lille. They were knocked out by Ligue 2 side Angers in the French Cup last 32 at the weekend.
The Bordeaux players watched Saturday's game on video on Monday.
"I asked how it was possible not to beat a team ranked 15th in Ligue 2, that only won six games this season," Triaud added.
"It is a squad with big potential, they can do much better than what they have been showing so far."
