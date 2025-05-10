Quiz! Can you name every club to have won one of Europe's top five leagues since 1992?
There's a lot of football to remember if you want to get 100 per cent on this quiz
We're approaching the time of season when each league sees it's champions crowned for another season.
England, France and Germany already know their champions, while an El Clasico showdown could all but determine the fate of La Liga this weekend.
The latest instalment of our quiz will really separate the football obsessives from the casuals as we want to know every winner from Europe's top five league since 1992...
With just 10 minutes on the clock, we need you to name all the winners from Europe's top five league since 1992. That's England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.
Some leagues you won't need to think to hard for but for others you might be racking your brain as you attempt to show off just how good your memory is.
One team escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!
Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates, so you can declare yourself a legend of all football knowledge.
