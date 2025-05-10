Quiz! Can you name every club to have won one of Europe's top five leagues since 1992?

Here's a tap in for you... the newly crowned Premier League champions of 24/25, Liverpool

We're approaching the time of season when each league sees it's champions crowned for another season.

England, France and Germany already know their champions, while an El Clasico showdown could all but determine the fate of La Liga this weekend.

The latest instalment of our quiz will really separate the football obsessives from the casuals as we want to know every winner from Europe's top five league since 1992...

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ! Can you name every Barcelona player to have won two or more Champions League finals?

With just 10 minutes on the clock, we need you to name all the winners from Europe's top five league since 1992. That's England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Some leagues you won't need to think to hard for but for others you might be racking your brain as you attempt to show off just how good your memory is.

One team escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz round to your mates, so you can declare yourself a legend of all football knowledge.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Right, you've just navigated the champions of Europe's top five leagues… ready for another set of footballing challenges from across the continent and beyond?

