Quiz! Can you name the top 100 appearance makers in Champions League?

12 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess.

If you reach the Champions League with your club and you're expected to play every game, you're only guaranteed six matches.

Reach the second round and that's another two; the quarters another two, two more in the semis and then the final. That's 13 games a season - maximum - that you'll hear that beautiful Champions League anthem under the midweek lights.

So consider just how phenomenal some of these players must be to have racked up over a hundred games in Europe's top competition. That's at least a decade of brilliance for some of this lot.

Really then, this quiz should be pretty simple. Just tell us the greatest footballers with the most longevity to have played in the Champions League since 1993. Easy, right?

