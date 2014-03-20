Totti would be 'proud' to receive World Cup call

The 37-year-old is enjoying yet another productive campaign for Roma, who sit second in Serie A, leading to talk of a return to the international fold.

That speculation has been fuelled by Italy coach Cesare Prandelli, who has spoken about the possibility of handing Totti a call-up for the tournament in Brazil.

Totti retired from international football in 2007, a year after his country's success at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

He has not featured for Italy since but would consider the opportunity to do so again, providing he is in good physical condition.

"If Prandelli were to call me then I would be proud," Totti told Sky Sports Italia.

"I'd be happy, because the World Cup at Brazil would not come around again for me.

"But, I've always said that I will have to see how I am physically, if I would be alright or not. That's the main thing."

Totti believes that Italy can repeat their efforts from Euro 2012, where they reached the final, and has backed team-mates Mattia Destro and Alessandro Florenzi for selection.

"I hope that the national team can get to the final," he added. "They have the ability to do well, then Italy have increasingly come close to the semi-finals, so we hope it bodes well.

"To the World Cup I would call Destro and Florenzi - they are two players that are good for the group, that make the difference when playing.

"So, I think that they are players that absolutely should be called up. But, it is not for me to decide."