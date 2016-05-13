Toure desperate for maiden European success

Liverpool defender Kolo Toure is desperate to continue his record of winning a trophy at every club he has played for with success in the Europa League.

Toure's club honours include two Premier League winners' medals, three FA Cup triumphs and successive league titles in Ivory Coast - however a European medal continues to elude him.

The 35-year-old has been an influential figure in Europe for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, including starts in both legs of the semi-final with Villarreal, and he is excited about the prospect of success in the competition.

"It's fantastic," he told a media conference. "This season has been up and down and this is the second final that we are going to play, which is really important for a club like Liverpool because we want to play in finals, we want to win trophies.

"When we get to that kind of stage, all you have to do is just give everything you've got to bring back the medal.

"This one is really, really important because I've played [in the] Champions League final and haven't won it.

"This is the Europa League and it would mean a lot for all the team, for the club and for me as well. Of course, we will do everything we can to try and get that, definitely."

Liverpool's League Cup final appearance ended in penalty shootout heartbreak earlier in the season, and Toure has revealed they have been practicing spot-kicks ahead of their meeting with Sevilla in Basle.

He added: "I've been practising my penalties definitely!

"But the decision is taken by the managers and they know best. As an experienced player, when the time comes, you have to make the decision to take one."