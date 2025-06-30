Quiz! Can you name the biggest signings of the 2020s so far?
We're after the biggest deals from the past five years - how many can you remember?
Your latest FourFourTwo quiz has dropped - and this one's all about big-money transfers.
As we gear up for another summer of wheeling and dealing, we want you to name the biggest deals from the 2020s so far.
Hundreds of millions have been spent in every window so far this decade and it's up to you to list the biggest deals of each year of the decade so far.
We've broken down the decade so far into five seasons and the challenge we're setting you is to name the top five deals from each season.
Can you get all 25 players? To help we've included the fee and buying club.
Ten minutes on the clock for this quiz – not that you should need all of it.
Remember to share your scores in the comments…
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
