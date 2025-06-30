Quiz! Can you name the biggest signings of the 2020s so far?

He makes the list - but who else can you remember?

Your latest FourFourTwo quiz has dropped - and this one's all about big-money transfers.

As we gear up for another summer of wheeling and dealing, we want you to name the biggest deals from the 2020s so far.

Hundreds of millions have been spent in every window so far this decade and it's up to you to list the biggest deals of each year of the decade so far.

We've broken down the decade so far into five seasons and the challenge we're setting you is to name the top five deals from each season.

Can you get all 25 players? To help we've included the fee and buying club.

Ten minutes on the clock for this quiz – not that you should need all of it.

Remember to share your scores in the comments…

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Having just navigated the landscape of transfer records, are you ready for more challenges?

