Manchester United linked with controversial signing - who has 'Instagram clause': report

Manchester United are set for a busy summer transfer window as they look to put last season’s 15th-place Premier League finish behind them.

At Manchester United this summer, there looks set to be a significant number of outgoings as the club attempts to move on unwanted players, and new signings will be a must for boss Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese, who took over at Old Trafford in November, will be looking to bring in players that fit his 3-4-3 system and are reportedly looking to the Bundesliga for one of their next targets.

Manchester United linked with controversial Dortmund star

Ruben Amorim is looking shape the squad in his imahe this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, who is coming off the back of a strong season in the Bundesliga.

Their report claims that Nmecha has a ‘growing market’ in the Premier League, with the former Manchester City youngster’s background making him a tantalising prospect, with Dortmund said to be ‘fighting’ to keep him.

Felix Nmecha has enjoyed an excellent season at Borussia Dortmund (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the Red Devils do their due diligence on the player, they will be minded to look at the ‘Instagram clause’ that the 24-year-old reportedly had in the Dortmund deal he signed when he made his €30million move from Wolfsburg in 2023.

According to Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung, Nmecha - whose older brother Lukas has just signed for Manchester United’s bitter rivals Leeds United - had a clause in his deal that means Dortmund can fine him if he posts anything on social media that goes against the club’s values.

This comes after he shared alleged homophobic and transphobic posts on Instagram – although he insisted the messages were ‘taken out of context’, and that as a Christian, he ‘loves all people’.

Nmecha scored six goals and laid on three assists for Dortmund in his 39 appearances across all competitions this season.

Nmecha has four senior Germany caps (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s view, a move for central midfielder Nmecha - who is valued at €28million by Transfermarkt - may not be the shrewest piece of business Manchester United could potentially do this summer, especially if the player comes carrying baggage.

While the club do need to address their central midfield options and find a long-term replacement for Casemiro, Dortmund’s desire to keep the four-time Germany international, who is under contract until 2028, means he would not come cheap and he does not appear to be a significant upgrade on their existing options.