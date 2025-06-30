Manchester United linked with controversial signing - who has 'Instagram clause': report
Manchester United's latest target has courted controversy in the past
Manchester United are set for a busy summer transfer window as they look to put last season’s 15th-place Premier League finish behind them.
At Manchester United this summer, there looks set to be a significant number of outgoings as the club attempts to move on unwanted players, and new signings will be a must for boss Ruben Amorim.
The Portuguese, who took over at Old Trafford in November, will be looking to bring in players that fit his 3-4-3 system and are reportedly looking to the Bundesliga for one of their next targets.
Manchester United linked with controversial Dortmund star
According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, who is coming off the back of a strong season in the Bundesliga.
Their report claims that Nmecha has a ‘growing market’ in the Premier League, with the former Manchester City youngster’s background making him a tantalising prospect, with Dortmund said to be ‘fighting’ to keep him.
As the Red Devils do their due diligence on the player, they will be minded to look at the ‘Instagram clause’ that the 24-year-old reportedly had in the Dortmund deal he signed when he made his €30million move from Wolfsburg in 2023.
According to Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung, Nmecha - whose older brother Lukas has just signed for Manchester United’s bitter rivals Leeds United - had a clause in his deal that means Dortmund can fine him if he posts anything on social media that goes against the club’s values.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
This comes after he shared alleged homophobic and transphobic posts on Instagram – although he insisted the messages were ‘taken out of context’, and that as a Christian, he ‘loves all people’.
Nmecha scored six goals and laid on three assists for Dortmund in his 39 appearances across all competitions this season.
In FourFourTwo’s view, a move for central midfielder Nmecha - who is valued at €28million by Transfermarkt - may not be the shrewest piece of business Manchester United could potentially do this summer, especially if the player comes carrying baggage.
While the club do need to address their central midfield options and find a long-term replacement for Casemiro, Dortmund’s desire to keep the four-time Germany international, who is under contract until 2028, means he would not come cheap and he does not appear to be a significant upgrade on their existing options.
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.