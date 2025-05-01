Quiz! Can you name every goalscorer in a Europa League final since 2000?

The Europa League has delivered countless memorable moments and thrilling upsets for clubs of all sizes across Europe since it's rebranding in 2009.

Each final has brought its own cast of heroes, from poachers and playmakers to unexpected scorers rising to the occasion under the brightest lights of Dublin, Budapest, Baku, and more.

To stretch your memory though, we're going back to 2000 for this quiz.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name the 100 most expensive transfers involving Brazilian footballers ever?

68 players have scored once or more in a Europa League final, with some scoring in more than one final for good measure - so how many of them can you name in 20 minutes?

And just to give you a little nudge along the way, we've separated them into the final and the club they scored for. You're welcome.

Remember, you can sign into Kwizly for a clue, too. Just press the 'hint' button and we'll give you the first letter of the next name you're looking for.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

