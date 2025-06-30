Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola embrace ahead of a match between Liverpool and Manchester City in April 2023

Jurgen Klopp recently branded the Club World Cup as "the worst idea ever implemented in football".

The former Liverpool manager suggested that teams involved were going to see an increase in injuries next season, which would affect the quality of some of the leagues across the world.

One of his fiercest rivals of the past decade, Pep Guardiola, has defended the German's comments, but suggested some people are complaining because they didn't qualify for the tournament.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's round of 16 tie against Al-Hilal, Guardiola said: "Jurgen and I fought together many, many times. I know where the idea came from so... We fought a lot in England. When we went to the UEFA meetings, especially when the Premier League tried to decide the calendar, to try [and generate] more quality.

"If the players rest and the managers rest, you have more quality. So [Klopp's comments] didn't surprise me a lot. I understand him, I respect him."

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp in one of their heated encounters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Klopp stepped back from management at the end of the 2023/24 season and has since gone on to become the Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull and Guardiola admitted that he would share the same opinion as the German if he was in a similar position.

"I have an incredible relationship for many years with Jurgen from when we were rivals and now he has stepped back from that position and I understand his argument because I would defend it as well," he said.

However he did suggest that criticism from around the globe may come from a place of jealousy from not being involved in the tournament. He said: "But at the same time we are in a job, we follow FIFA, UEFA, the Premier League, Serie A, every competition.

"As the manager we're not going to organise the competitions so everyone has their own role. Once we are here, we are proud. Many, many teams complain about these competitions because they are not here; otherwise, they might love being here.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp took charge of some of the most iconic Premier League matches of the last decade (Image credit: Getty Images)

"They would have their media and supporters here, and there would be income to be here and they would be happy to be here.

"Of course in an ideal situation for the manager, I would love to have two months to prepare for the next season. I tell you now, yes. I would to be refreshed for next season. But it is what it is."

Pep Guardiola has “defended” Jurgen Klopp (Image credit: Alamy)

Should Manchester City reach the final of the Club World Cup, they would be playing it just 33 days before the start of the Premier League season.

There would be little time for rest, especially as they look to regain their crown.