Valcke protests innocence over alleged $10m bribe

FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has distanced himself from allegations he was involved in a $10million payment to secure the 2010 World Cup for South Africa.

Last week, United States Department of Justice alleged the sum was paid as a bribe, with the New York Times reporting FIFA secretary general Valcke was responsible for transferring the funds to CONCACAF - then led by the indicted Jack Warner.

FIFA, rocked after president Sepp Blatter announced on Tuesday that he intends to step down in the wake of the corruption scandal that has engulfed the world governing body, subsequently denied the allegations and Valcke followed suit on Wednesday in an interview with France Info radio.

"The 10 million dollar payment does not come from FIFA account," he said.

"I didn't have the power to authorise a payment. I don't know what is my role in this corruption story."

Asked whether he will resign, Valcke responded: "I have no reason to say I wouldn't stay secretary general.

"I can't blame myself for anything. I don't have to prove that I am innocent.

"It will be up to the next FIFA president to decide who he wants as secretary general."