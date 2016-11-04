Vallejo not rushing Real Madrid return

Jesus Vallejo says his sole focus is on having a strong season with Eintracht Frankfurt, rather than his prospects at Real Madrid after his loan spell ends.

The 19-year-old joined Frankfurt on a one-year loan deal at the start of the season and has since impressed with a number of fine outings.

Nevertheless, Vallejo is in no rush to re-join his parent club as he is loving life at the Bundesliga side.

"I am not thinking about the future, but only about the here and now," Vallejo told Frankfurter Allgemeine.

"Of course, I signed for Real Madrid to play there one day, but it would be a mistake to try to force things. I am enjoying myself in Frankfurt and at Eintracht. We will see how things have panned out at the end of the season and then we will make a decision. But I do not want to rush anything.

"Everything has been going very well for me and I cannot see any reason why this would change in the future. I think I have a good foundation and I can build on that in the future.

"I have mainly been in touch with Madrid's medical department. The team doctors and athletics coaches regularly get in touch. It's great that they care about my health and physical situation.

"Madrid just let me be otherwise. The club will get in touch if they feel the time has come to give me some tips or to discuss other matters. That has not happened as of yet."