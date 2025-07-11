Liverpool enter new battle with Real Madrid over key defender: report

By published

Real Madrid are licking their wounds after a tough defeat to PSG and are looking to Liverpool to bolster their defensive ranks

Liverpool boss Arne Slot may have felt he&#039;d seen the last of Real Madrid this summer
Liverpool boss Arne Slot may have felt he'd seen the last of Real Madrid this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid are still not finished as far as defensive recruitment goes this summer and have reportedly turned their attention back to the Premier League.

Los Blancos have already captured Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, both of whom have already appeared for the Spanish giants in the Club World Cup.

But Xabi Alonso’s side crashed out of the Stateside competition in a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid could inflict further defensive damage on Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold #12 of Real Madrid C.F. looks on during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group H match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Real Madrid CF at Lincoln Financial Field on June 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Liverpool have already lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Los Blancos this summer (Image credit: Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

Standards in the Spanish capital are demanding and high-profile defeats like the one inflicted by Les Parisiens are not taken lightly.

Madrid are already back out into the market to look for ways to bolster their defensive ranks and, unfortunately for Liverpool, they’re turning their heads back to Merseyside.

Tyler Dibling of Southampton under pressure from Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Southampton, England.

Ibrahima Konate was a key member of the Reds' title-winning defensive unit last term (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate has been widely linked with a move to Madrid, a club Fichajes say the Frenchman is keen to join.

However, according to the Spanish outlet, the Reds are not giving in without a fight, setting the price tag at €50m for the 26-year-old, a figure thought to be too high for Los Blancos.

Matters are complicated further by Konate’s contract at Anfield running out next summer, and AS are reporting that he is unwilling to enter fresh negotiations with the Reds.

With Madrid reportedly ready to wait to nab the centre-back on a free in 12 months, the Merseysiders may see their hand forced for fear of an Alexander-Arnold repeat on the horizon.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool FC celebrates his goal with his team-mate Ibrahima Konate’ during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between AC Milan and Liverpool FC at Stadio San Siro on September 17, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Konate has struck up a key partnership with Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, although Liverpool are undoubtedly still feeling stung by the Alexander-Arnold saga, it feels worth the gamble to keep Konate at Anfield for another season.

He has built a strong partnership with Virgil van Dijk and, unless the Reds have any burning replacement targets at the forefront of their mind, they will want to avoid splitting the pair up.

A year is a long time in football; Los Blancos probably didn’t bank on Huijsen as their next big defensive signing this time 12 months ago, when he was a £12.8m prospect signing for the Cherries.

Just because Madrid say they will wait a year doesn’t mean they won’t have their head turned by other targets in the meantime; the Reds need to hold out for an acceptable price, or gamble on managing to find a way to keep Konate over the coming months.

Konate is valued at €60m, according to Transfermarkt.

Isaac Stacey Stronge
Isaac Stacey Stronge
Freelance Writer

Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.