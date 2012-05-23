Villas-Boas ponders his next project

Villas-Boas has been out of work since March after being sacked by Chelsea following a disappointing run of results for the club.

The 34-year-old has been linked with the vacant managerial roles with AS Roma and Liverpool.

However, his adviser Carlos Goncalves believes the former FC Porto boss will only return to coaching with a team where he can flourish.

"Liverpool and Roma? Well, what we are looking for is a [club with a] strong technical plan, that is solid and durable," Goncalves told romagiallorossa.com when quizzed about rumours tipping him to move to Merseyside or Italy.

"Villas-Boas would like to return to coaching in these conditions, but if these conditions are not available, we would have no problems not working.

"I won't confirm or deny contacts with specific clubs. What we are interested in is a technical project, its outlook and a situation that has longevity."