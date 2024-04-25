John Terry slams former Chelsea boss for his bizarre treatment of first-team players

John Terry has hit out at the coaching methods seen by one former Chelsea manager.

The ex-Blues defender enjoyed wholesale success during his 22-year stint at Stamford Bridge winning five Premier League titles.

Having recently spent time with Aston Villa and Leicester City in different coaching roles, Terry believes he and other first-team players were unfairly treated back in 2011.

Speaking via the Up Front With Simon Jordan Podcast, the 43-year-old explained a continuing gripe he still has with Andre Villas-Boas.

"So when AVB came in we went to Hong Kong I think and I am sitting in economy on a 13-hour flight," began the former England captain.

"We've got Josh McEachran, Nathaniel Chalobah and a couple other of young players all in first class. And this was part of AVB going 'No, no, no player is bigger than me, everyone's the same'.

"So I'm on the plane going: 'No, we are not going anywhere until these young players go back in economy and the first-team players that have built this club to where we are today, go back in first.

Former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas lasted just nine months in total at Stamford Bridge.

"AVB comes up. 'What's the problem?' I said we are not going anywhere until young players move. And to be fair to the young players they're going: 'Listen JT it is really uncomfortable, we'll go back'

"I said no it's not your decision, it has to come from him [AVB] and he has to own it. In the end, it spins and all first-team players fly first, younger players go back to economy, but he tried to make a statement on day one and he failed instantly because I promise you, the plane wasn't going and if it was going it would go without myself, Frank [Lampard] and Didier [Drogba].

In turn, it seemed as though the Blues deemed Villas-Boas the wrong fit, with the Portuguese boss lasting just 9 months before eventually being sacked in March 2012.

Last in charge of Marseille back in 2021, the 46-year-old never really hit the dizzy heights once promised from his successful spells with Porto and Zenit St Petersburg and thus an average managerial career developed.

