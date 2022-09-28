'He wanted to sell me': Former Tottenham boss makes sensational Daniel Levy claim

Former Tottenham (opens in new tab) head coach Andre Villas-Boas has claimed that chairman Daniel Levy as keen to offload him to PSG (opens in new tab) in 2013.

The Portuguese took over at White Hart Lane in July 2012, having been sacked by Chelsea (opens in new tab) five months previously. He ultimately left Spurs in December 2013, but it seems that efforts were made to part ways sooner.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Villas-Boas explained how Levy urged PSG to buy out his contract. He said (opens in new tab):

"The PSG offer was on the table. Yeah, Daniel [Levy] wanted to sell me for £15m. PSG obviously didn't want to pay £15m and there were a lot of things that weren't right with [PSG], particularly on their approach. I decided to stay, for my love of Tottenham."

Villas-Boas led Spurs to a fifth-placed Premier League finish in his only full season in charge (Image credit: Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

But the situation precipitated a souring of Villas-Boas' relationship with Spurs. The 44-year-old continued:

"I think Tottenham were waiting for me to go and that's it. That was the stepping stone for the beginning of a bad relationship for that season [2013/14]."

After leaving Spurs, Villas-Boas went on to coach Zenit Saint Petersburg, Shanghai SIPG and Marseille (opens in new tab) – with the latter dismissing him in February 2021 after he publicly criticised the board over transfers (opens in new tab).

But he was soon back in sport, making his World Rally Championship debut in the WRC3 class at the Rally de Portugal (opens in new tab).