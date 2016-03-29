Wenger has 'no doubt' over Arsenal future

Arsene Wenger says he has "no doubt" he will be Arsenal manager next season despite growing pressure from disgruntled fans.

Arsenal have seen their Premier League title challenge falter in recent weeks, suffering losses to Manchester United and Swansea City, while they were also knocked out of the FA Cup and Champions League by Watford and Barcelona respectively.

Wenger's side sit third in the league standings, 11 points behind leaders Leicester City with eight games left in their season.

However, even if Arsenal do not win a major trophy in 2015-16, Wenger says he cannot picture himself anywhere but on the touchline at the Emirates Stadium next season.

"I have no doubt because I'm committed," he told beIN Sports. "When I do something I do it 100 per cent and I'm always committed to give my best as long as I'm at my club.

"I don't worry too much about what people say, their judgement and opinions. I focus on what is important, which is to perform.

"I am appointed to perform and do my best for the club; that's all I focus on. My future is my future but I'm no master of it."

The Frenchman added: "You give your best, I think the criticism during the season is not very welcome when you are fighting for the championship, especially after the game against Tottenham when we were a bit unlucky.

"You have to live with that, what is most important is that every day I work for the club I love. If I can share that love with the supporters it's even better.

"At the end of the day I want to make sure that I give my best and put my knowledge at the disposal of my team."