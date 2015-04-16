Wenger hopeful of Walcott extension

Walcott has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, with Liverpool among the clubs said to be interested in the England international.

The 26-year-old last month rubbished talk of a bust-up with Wenger, but stated he had not yet entered negotations over a new deal with just over a year remaining on his current contract.

Arsenal manager Wenger on Thursday tipped Walcott to get back to his best after a frustrating season, during which he returned from a serious knee injury, and is eager for the former Southampton man to extend his stay at the London club.

He told reporters: "I believe he will have a great future and I want him to stay here.



"Walcott is getting better every week and will have a great goalscoring record in the future."

Wenger also revealed Wojciech Szczesny will start Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Reading, but Mikel Arteta (ankle) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (groin) remain sidelined due to injury.